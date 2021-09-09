Advertisement

Tampa-raised Gators relish return home to face USF

Homecoming games are often full of obligations and can be stressful for players
By Kevin Wells
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators are technically the visiting team on Saturday against South Florida in Tampa, but some players will have significant cheering sections.

Seven Florida players are from Tampa, including starting left tackle Richard Gouraige, running back Malik Davis, and reigning SEC co-defensive lineman of the week Zachary Carter. They’re part of a Florida team that’s heavily favored to beat USF. The Bulls lost their opener 45-0, while the Gators prevailed over Florida Atlantic, 35-14.

This type of homecoming is often full of obligations and can be stressful for players. Gouraige sheds some light on the daily conversations he’s had with friends and family leading up to kickoff.

“Recently I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts from a lot of people,” said Gouraige. “Asking for tickets and stuff to come out and support the team, because it’s home and everyone wants to come out and support.”

“I haven’t played a game back home in like five years,” said Carter. “So I’m excited to get out there in front of the home crowd. I have a lot of people trying to support me so I’m just excited to get out there.”

Meanwhile, six USF players hail from North Central Florida, including Columbia High School grad Latrell Williams at receiver. Williams made two receptions in the Bulls’ opening game loss to NC State.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Man in Gainesville arrested after throwing punch during argument
Student arrested in Gainesville for argument leading to a fight
Lake City interim city manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
TV20 EXCLUSIVE: Lake City Interim City Manager speaks out after learning she’s to be evaluated
A Florida road is known locally for its pothole problem, and residents are tired of waiting to...
Tree planted in pothole in protest of road conditions
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty
Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges
High School Football in NCFL
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week

Latest News

Santa Fe High School's Rylie Tam holds a volleyball at practice.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rylie Tam (Santa Fe)
Santa Fe senior excels on court, in classroom
Scholar Athlete Rylie Tam
Florida to visit USF 1pm Sat.
Gators from Tampa
Florida wide receiver Rick Wells (12) jumps in the end zone for a touchdown past Florida...
UF wide receiver Rick Wells making the most of his long wait