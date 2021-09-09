Advertisement

UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a dystonia cure”.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health researchers say a medicine used to treat HIV could help another group of people suffering with a neurological disorder.

Researchers tested the drug “Ritonavir” on a mouse model of the genetic for dystonia. That condition is a neurological movement disorder that causes muscles to contract involuntarily. Preclinical trials found the drug restored multiple brain abnormalities.

The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a dystonia cure”.

