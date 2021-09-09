UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health researchers say a medicine used to treat HIV could help another group of people suffering with a neurological disorder.

Researchers tested the drug “Ritonavir” on a mouse model of the genetic for dystonia. That condition is a neurological movement disorder that causes muscles to contract involuntarily. Preclinical trials found the drug restored multiple brain abnormalities.

The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a dystonia cure”.

