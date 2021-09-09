Advertisement

UF Health Shands gives biweekly COVID update

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
UF Health Shands is reporting 149 positive COVID cases in their hospitals.

That’s down from 161 cases the previous week. Of the 149, four of those are children and eight percent of all patients are fully vaccinated.

Chief Operating Officer Traci d’Auguste says that almost all of those eight percent are immunocompromised, and she is strongly recommending those who are to get the third dose.

RELATED STORY: "You can walk in certain areas and you can sink": Post-storm rains worsen flooding for Dixie County residents

She also addressed questions about mixing vaccines when getting a third dose. She says the FDA advises getting three vaccines from the same manufacturer.

Traci wants people to know that “the FDA and then the actual guidance that’s given to pharmacies, they are told that if you got your first two doses of Moderna, you need to stay with the same manufacturer.”

d’Auguste says that applies to all manufacturers of the COVID vaccine and that getting a third dose if you’re immunocompromised will dramatically decrease your chances of hospitalization and severe illness.

