What’s Growing On: New plant breeding Ph.D. program brings new opportunities to the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ph.D. students can now study plant breeding with edible plants. Every fall semester, mentors are willing to take up to 10 students to expand the program.

Plant breeding is not new to the university. In fact, associate professor Patricio Munoz tells me theres around 30 different plant breeding programs available.

However, this program focuses on edible plants.

“The students’ work involves research in the crop that they’re going to be working with. We have tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, forages, small grains- like wheat and oat. They’re doing research in those areas with the goal of developing cultivars that will be benefitting the Florida stakeholders,” Munoz explained.

Estefania Tabares is one of the first students involved with the program, and she says although other universities have similar opportunities, UF provides hands on experience like no other.

“The University of Florida is a big university and has a lot of contacts and resources,” said Tabares, “I wanted to still keep in contact with the plants. I had other options but it was mostly just being on a computer.”

Eventually the students will find ways to increase the yield of the crops researched and grown in North Central Florida.

