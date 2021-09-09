“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/9/21

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When you’re feeling gloomy and need a pick-me-up, comfort food is something you can turn to.

Our favorites in our weekly chat with Hunter and Parker.

TRENDING STORY: Former NFL star and Gainesville native Clinton Portis pleads guilty on Fraud Charges

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.