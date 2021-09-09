“You can walk in certain areas and you can sink”: Post-storm rains worsen flooding for Dixie County residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Tropical storm Mindy was projected not to directly impact North Central Florida but even the possibility of more rain doesn’t sit well in Dixie County.

“I mean we’ve been dealing with this since the end of June,” said Dixie County Emergency Management Public Information Officer Lt. Mandy Lemmerman.

The storm hit the Florida panhandle overnight leaving half an inch to an inch of rain in the area according to Lemmerman. No calls for flooding came in overnight to Dixie County EMS, only for medical concerns. Either way, officials are still collecting flood damage photos.

“We’ve got 50 inches of rain it’s easy to say between May 1 and now,” said Lemmerman.” So, something we’ve never seen before and the ground was already wet and Elsa didn’t help. Mindy now didn’t help and we’re still at the peak of hurricane season. We still have through November to go so it’s definitely unprecedented is a perfect word.”

All while county officials are trying to mitigate sitting and rising floodwaters in residential neighborhoods.

“And it’s sad because a lot of places have dried up in the county but just my family this weekend had to move out. It finally affected them so my grandparents had to move somewhere else and it’s sad.”

The Goodrich’s, a Dixie county family, have been out of their home for a month now and it’s clear from flooding as to why. Their septic tank is completely submerged underwater and that’s just one reason why this family has been evacuated.

“You can walk in certain areas and you can sink an inch, two inches. Three inches. It just depends where you step,” said Mary Goodrich.

Mary and her husband evacuated their home in early August as heavy rains only made post-storm flooding worse in the area. Rather than wait for a solution, Mary researched ways the county could drain sitting water when it starts drying up.

“I went out because I had to find answers for myself instead of sitting there looking on Facebook and reading about everybody bashing this one for what’s going on,” said Goodrich. “I needed to know for myself.”

Goodrich said what she knows is the road to clearing flood waters is a long one.

