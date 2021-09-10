The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent is bringing awareness to help end veteran suicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System will co-sponsor a virtual suicide prevention event.

The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent event will be at 10:30 a.m.

The purpose is to bring awareness and help end veteran suicide.

There will be a few keynote speakers from the mental health community, including Frank King (The Mental Health Comedian) and Congressman John Rutherford, United States Representative of Florida’s 4th District.

The national suicide hotline is available for anyone who needs help. That number is 800-273-8255.

To join online, click here and use the access code “199 473 4962″ and password “NFSGVHS573!”

To join by phone, dial 1-404-397-1596, and enter the access code “199 473 4962″ followed by the # key.

