Alachua County Commissioners putting pressure on UF and Santa Fe College to create mask mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County’s mask mandate currently does not include the University of Florida or Santa Fe College, but the county commission sent both institutions a letter saying either they require masks on their own or the county will make them.

“We want to give them an opportunity before to come a long voluntarily before we decide to take that exclusion out,” commissioner Ken Cornell said.

Santa Fe currently has more than 14,000 students enrolled per U.S. News.

According to the University of Florida’s website, their students make up 35 % of the Gainesville population.

Cornell said Saturday’s UF game with a full Swamp concerned residents.

“We saw a lot of people in our community last weekend and we got a lot of calls regarding we as a community doing all the right things trying to prevent the spread, and there’s a big concern out there from the public,” he said.

Masks are encouraged at both schools.

While Gov DeSantis signed S.B 2006, which allows him to invalidate a local government’s order if it restricts an individual’s rights or liberties, Cornell thinks the county is still in the right to require the two schools to implement a mandate.

“The board of governors and the board of education, if they wanted the university and the college to not mask inside, they have the ability to say that,” he said.

The county’s emergency order does end in two weeks, and the schools have until Tuesday to create a mandate or be forced into the order

“We would hope that the university looks at the local situation, we got all of our advice from university of Florida experts, and that they follow their own advice,” Cornell said.

A representative with UF did not respond in time for this story, but Santa Fe college communications manager said they need time to research legal aspects of such mandate and will continue encouraging vaccinations.

Cornell said the board will discuss how to move forward if either institution refuses to comply at Tuesday’s meeting.

