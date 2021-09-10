Advertisement

Be mindful of what you share on social media in your back-to-school photos

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your...
The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.(McHenry County Sheriff's Office // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve seen back-to-school photos posted with children holding signs documenting their grade level and school.

The images seem innocent enough, but they often reveal a lot of personal information about your child.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois, posted an example on Facebook to show you what information predators or scammers could use to endanger your child, family or finances.

“No matter your privacy settings or friends list, its best to keep personal information on the internet to the bare minimum,” the post warns.

The sheriff’s office advised to not share:

  • School name
  • Age
  • Teacher’s name and grade
  • Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)
  • Overly personal information (think in terms of items related to passwords or security question answers)

THINK BEFORE YOU SHARE: Back to School Photos Back to school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often...

Posted by McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Latest News

The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US investigating airlines over slow refunds during pandemic
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston
Ocala City Council District 3 race
Ocala City Council District 3 race
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers
Voting sign
Ocala City Council District 3 race