Advertisement

Gainesville Police investigating two separate attacks against women in span of 3 hours

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating two separate attacks against women that transcribed Friday morning.

According to Gainesville police officers, a woman was attacked and put into a vehicle near 2300 SW 23rd Terrace just after midnight. The kidnapper threatened to rape and kill her, but she was able to escape.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black man with a thin build and curly hair.

Around 3:30 a.m., a woman entering her apartment at Gainesville Place Apartments was forced into the woods by a man and raped subsequently. The suspect is described as six feet tall with dreadlocks.

TRENDING STORY: A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Latest News

UF and Santa Fe leaders react to Alachua County letter about mask mandates
UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand
Gainesville skirmish sign
“We’re going to have to address leadership problems”: Gainesville mayor, commissioner react to resignations
Gainesville skirmish sign
"We're going to have to address leadership problems": Gainesville mayor, commissioner react to resignations
Marion County residents are remembering those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks...
Ocala residents remember 9/11 with a Traveling Memorial Wall