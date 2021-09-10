Gainesville Police investigating two separate attacks against women in span of 3 hours

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating two separate attacks against women that transcribed Friday morning.

According to Gainesville police officers, a woman was attacked and put into a vehicle near 2300 SW 23rd Terrace just after midnight. The kidnapper threatened to rape and kill her, but she was able to escape.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black man with a thin build and curly hair.

Around 3:30 a.m., a woman entering her apartment at Gainesville Place Apartments was forced into the woods by a man and raped subsequently. The suspect is described as six feet tall with dreadlocks.

