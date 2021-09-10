Gainesville woman arrested and faces a felony burglary charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County Deputies say she and a male accomplice broke into someone’s house to retaliate for a stabbing.

34-year-old Cortney Garrison faces a felony burglary charge.

On Thursday, deputies say she and the unidentified man kicked down the door to a home at the Tower Oaks Glen apartment complex.

The victim said Garrison was paying her back for getting stabbed on Sunday.

Deputies say Garrison intended to harm the victim’s daughter and was threatening to mess her up real bad.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.