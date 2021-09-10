Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested and faces a felony burglary charge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after Alachua County Deputies say she and a male accomplice broke into someone’s house to retaliate for a stabbing.

34-year-old Cortney Garrison faces a felony burglary charge.

On Thursday, deputies say she and the unidentified man kicked down the door to a home at the Tower Oaks Glen apartment complex.

The victim said Garrison was paying her back for getting stabbed on Sunday.

Deputies say Garrison intended to harm the victim’s daughter and was threatening to mess her up real bad.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Latest News

Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest
Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest
Jacksonville man arrested on fraud and forgery charges after using fake prescriptions at a...
Jacksonville man arrested on fraud and forgery charges after using fake prescriptions at a public pharmacy
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner : 9/10/2021