Gator soccer team routed by No. 2 North Carolina, 7-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The heavy toll of facing four ranked opponents in the season’s first seven games is beginning to show for the Florida Gator soccer team.

Florida dropped to 1-5-1 overall in the debut season of head coach Tony Amato with Thursday’s 7-1 loss to No. 2 North Carolina at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Tar Heels scored twice in the game’s opening 12 minutes and never looked back, improving to 7-0-0.

Florida was outshot 11-2, allowed 13 corner kicks, and gave up an own goal. UNC was led by Emily Colton, who scored twice. Florida’s lone tally of the match was also on an own goal.

The Gators don’t play again until Sept. 17 when they open SEC play at Vanderbilt.

