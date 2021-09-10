The Ina A. Colen Charter School in Ocala celebrates a construction milestone

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ina A. Colen Charter School in Ocala will host a topping-out celebration.

The ceremony is to celebrate a construction milestone as they attach and sign the building’s highest structural feature.

Ina A. Colen Academy is a K-8 tuition-free public charter school, and it is being built in Marion County.

The completion of this project is slated for the next school year.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m.

For more, visit their website here.

