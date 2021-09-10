Jacksonville man arrested on fraud and forgery charges after using fake prescriptions at a public pharmacy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police in the city of Alachua arrested a Jacksonville man they say used fake prescriptions at a public pharmacy.

37-year-old Matthew Houston is behind bars on fraud and forgery charges.

Police say he went into the Publix on Wednesday with prescriptions from a non-existent doctor at UF Health Shands.

The prescriptions were for a Codeine based cough medicine and an antibiotic.

They listed the patient as Steven Daniels of Alachua.

Houston also faces a charge for using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.