Advertisement

Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.(Source: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge is set to review a release plan for a Wisconsin woman who has spent four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man.

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.

He gave state officials 60 days to draw up a release plan.

He has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon.

Weier and friend Morgan Geyser lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods in May 2014.

Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier encouraged her.

All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats

Latest News

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Afghan evacuee flights to US from 2 countries halted
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
New Orleans bouncing back, though post-Ida struggles remain
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients: “If a workplace refuses to follow the...
Business fines 'quite significant' if vaccine standard not followed, White House advisor says
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision
Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest
Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest