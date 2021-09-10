Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Glory, Lauren, and Missy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Glory. She is a 6-year-old mixed breed who is looking for someone who really appreciates her. She likes some exercise but most importantly a good friend.

Next is Lauren. Lauren is a six-month-old, short-haired female she loves her cat toys and lots of chin scratches and belly rubs.

Last is Missy. She is three years old and brings so much joy. She dreams of a nice green yard and kiddy pool to play in. She is very friendly to other dogs.

Since September is Hurricane Preparedness Month, adoption fees are only $15 if you show your emergency plans.

This fee includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

