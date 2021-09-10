Advertisement

NCFL business leader responds to the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Per the Biden administration’s recent announcement, all businesses with more than 100 staff members are required to implement a vaccine mandate.

Hitchcocks employs more than 600 employees who mostly live in rural parts of Florida.

Due to being located outside of larger cities, leadership at the grocery chain cited lack of access to testing and employee unwillingness to get vaccinated as a cause for concern when it comes to staffing.

President Biden spoke about frustration being one of the key reasons to put this mandate in place. Giselle Alvarez is the vice president of operations at Hitchcocks, and she says it should be the choice of the employee.

“My worry is that if we’re mandated for our employees to be vaccinated, that might cause some hardship on our employees,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez included that she would rather like to see the federal government pay for testing to help lessen the impact financially on those who are unvaccinated.

The VA also responded in support of the mandate saying that “we want to do everything within our power to prevent the loss of another veteran or member of the VA family at the hands of this deadly virus.”

Governor DeSantis said he will fight Biden’s intended mandates.

