NCFL Congresswoman in NYC for national security committee ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11

(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack is in New York City as part of the house committee on homeland security’s official visit.

Committee members were there ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Cammack says her husband was inspired to become a first responder after the attacks.

At the roundtable members talked about how officials with the department of homeland security and first responders has evolved over the past 20 years.

Cammack shared her concerns about EMS workers and their struggle in the wake of COVID-19 with the committee.

Cammack along with her fellow committee members spoke with leaders in the first responder communities about how they have improved response and readiness over the past 20 years.

