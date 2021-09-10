Ocala City Council District 3 race

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - All five races for Ocala City Council are contested.

Three people are running for the district three seat - Incumbent Jay Musleh, Russell “Rusty” Juergens, and Ty Schlichter.

Musleh has been in the district three seat since May 2012, and has worked on the city’s Code Enforcement board. While Juergens spent 15 years on the city Board of Adjustment.

And according to Schlichter’s campaign website, he was raised in Ocala and owns a business in the city.

The results of this election could mean that there will be four new council members and a new mayor.

“Once before I saw two new faces on the council, that was back in 2015 I believe. Three would be different for me, but since being on the campaign trail, I’ve got a chance to meet the other candidates real good and I feel comfortable that I can work with whoever is elected that will sit beside me,” Musleh said.

“The thing that can be a little dangerous about that, when some of them come on there and the haven’t had city experience, some times that first three or four years is kind of like your training ground. Rightly so in many cases, but you don’t want to be so green that you can’t get in there and make right decisions,” Juergens said.

We reached out to Schlichter for an interview. He told us that he was not available.

