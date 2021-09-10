Ocala residents remember 9/11 with a Traveling Memorial Wall

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents are remembering those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks in a unique way.

For the second year in a row residents and first responders joined together at the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park to welcome the traveling memorial wall.

The wall was escorted to the park by motorcycles. The names of those who died in the twin towers, pentagon, and flight 93 attacks are listed on the wall. Along with a panel that’s dedicated to first responders.

Pamela Driggers a Captain with Marion County Fire Rescue said the names will never be forgotten.

“Their names will always be etched permanently that way they will never ever be forgotten not just in our hearts but to visually see the names that gave their lives that day. 343 firefighters in one day that perished.”

The wall will permanently remain at veterans memorial park and on 9/11 a ceremony is set to begin at 8:30 am.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.