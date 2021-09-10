A traveling 9/11 memorial wall gets a motorcycle escort to Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The traveling September 11th Memorial Wall arrives in Marion County with a motorcycle escort.

The escort is open to motorcycle riders throughout the community.

Bikes staging is at Warhorse Harley from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., and the escort will begin at 10 a.m.

The ride will be to the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, where the wall will be revealed on Saturday.

