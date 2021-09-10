Advertisement

A traveling 9/11 memorial wall gets a motorcycle escort to Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The traveling September 11th Memorial Wall arrives in Marion County with a motorcycle escort.

The escort is open to motorcycle riders throughout the community.

Bikes staging is at Warhorse Harley from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., and the escort will begin at 10 a.m.

The ride will be to the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, where the wall will be revealed on Saturday.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a...
UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

Latest News

“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers
“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers
NCFL congresswoman in NYC for 9/11 homeland security roundtable
NCFL Congresswoman in NYC for national security committee ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11
Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
Union County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of correctional officer Stacy Crawford
Union County Sheriff’s Office commemorates officer Stacy Crawford