A traveling 9/11 memorial wall gets a motorcycle escort to Marion County Veterans Memorial Park
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The traveling September 11th Memorial Wall arrives in Marion County with a motorcycle escort.
The escort is open to motorcycle riders throughout the community.
Bikes staging is at Warhorse Harley from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., and the escort will begin at 10 a.m.
The ride will be to the Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, where the wall will be revealed on Saturday.
