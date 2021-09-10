“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Healthcare professionals may often have little time to take breaks due to the large number of patients they’re treating.

That’s why Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville is collecting pre-packaged snacks to deliver to nurses and healthcare professionals, giving them something to eat on the go while also showing them their hard work during the pandemic is appreciated.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioners putting pressure on UF and Santa Fe College to create mask mandate

Lead pastor Joshua Tillman said it’s important to treat those who treat us.

“They’re working overtime. They’re short-staffed. They’re caring for people while watching them suffer, so it’s a lot on them and a lot of them are just in need of encouragement,” said Tillman.

A drop-off took place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said over 40 boxes are already ready to be donated to local hospitals next week.

“Take time out of your day just to say thank you and we’re behind you. It takes a community to survive something like this and if we don’t stick together it won’t help,” Tillman added.

Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can bring anything from trail mix and fruit cups to crackers and chocolates to Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Ave., Gainesville, 32606.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.