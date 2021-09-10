Advertisement

“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers

“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers
“Treat those who treat us”: Snack food collection in support of healthcare workers(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Healthcare professionals may often have little time to take breaks due to the large number of patients they’re treating.

That’s why Northwest Baptist Church in Gainesville is collecting pre-packaged snacks to deliver to nurses and healthcare professionals, giving them something to eat on the go while also showing them their hard work during the pandemic is appreciated.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Commissioners putting pressure on UF and Santa Fe College to create mask mandate

Lead pastor Joshua Tillman said it’s important to treat those who treat us.

“They’re working overtime. They’re short-staffed. They’re caring for people while watching them suffer, so it’s a lot on them and a lot of them are just in need of encouragement,” said Tillman.

A drop-off took place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers said over 40 boxes are already ready to be donated to local hospitals next week.

“Take time out of your day just to say thank you and we’re behind you. It takes a community to survive something like this and if we don’t stick together it won’t help,” Tillman added.

Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can bring anything from trail mix and fruit cups to crackers and chocolates to Northwest Baptist Church, 5514 NW 23rd Ave., Gainesville, 32606.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a...
UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

Latest News

9/11 Traveling Memorial Wall
A traveling 9/11 memorial wall gets a motorcycle escort to Marion County Veterans Memorial Park
NCFL congresswoman in NYC for 9/11 homeland security roundtable
NCFL Congresswoman in NYC for national security committee ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11
Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
Union County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of correctional officer Stacy Crawford
Union County Sheriff’s Office commemorates officer Stacy Crawford