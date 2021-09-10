Advertisement

Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuscawilla Park in Ocala is hosting an event to celebrate and support those who are recovering from addiction.

The fourth annual Recovery Fest takes place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Guests speakers from the community will share their experiences with addiction.

The event will also have live music and entertainment for kids.

This year’s recovery fest is dedicated to the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

