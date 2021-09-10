Tuscawilla Park is hosting the fourth annual Recovery Fest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuscawilla Park in Ocala is hosting an event to celebrate and support those who are recovering from addiction.

The fourth annual Recovery Fest takes place Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Guests speakers from the community will share their experiences with addiction.

The event will also have live music and entertainment for kids.

This year’s recovery fest is dedicated to the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

