UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs and President of Santa Fe College Paul Broadie responded Alachua County Commission’s request that they require masks on their campuses.

In an email to commission chair Ken Cornell, Broadie says the college has implemented multiple measures to encourage masking and make them widely available. He also says the college will be introducing a vaccine incentive program soon, and that he’d be willing to work with the county and UF to create strategies to combat the virus.

UF President Fuchs says the university does not have the authority to implement a mask mandate, and they would not be able to meet the county’s request. He adds school leadership will continue to strongly encourage masking on campus.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Commissioners putting pressure on UF and Santa Fe College to create mask mandate

