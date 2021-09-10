UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs and President of Santa Fe College Paul Broadie responded Alachua County Commission’s request that they require masks on their campuses.

In an email to commission chair Ken Cornell, Broadie says the college has implemented multiple measures to encourage masking and make them widely available. He also says the college will be introducing a vaccine incentive program soon, and that he’d be willing to work with the county and UF to create strategies to combat the virus.

UF President Fuchs says the university does not have the authority to implement a mask mandate, and they would not be able to meet the county’s request. He adds school leadership will continue to strongly encourage masking on campus.

