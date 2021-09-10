Union County Sheriff’s Office commemorates officer Stacy Crawford

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their correctional officers who died with COVID-19.

Correctional officer Stacy Crawford died on Tuesday after a 45 day battle against the virus. According to Sheriff Brad Whitehead, Crawford was 53 years old and leaves behind three children.

He became a correctional officer for Union County in 2016.

“We had been talking to the family routinely and then we had the word over the weekend that they had some bad news...it was just devastating to all of us,” said his partner Sheriff Brad Whitehead, “We felt he was strong enough that he was going to be back to work...It’s just devastating.”

Funeral arrangements are set for Tuesday at First Christian Church in Union County. The viewing will begin at 10 and the service at 11.

RELATED STORY: Union County correctional officer dies after a long battle with COVID-19

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.