Advertisement

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 09/10

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to get away, you could win a stay-cation.

Also, we find out what K-Country is doing to thank first responders.

Here is what you missed during our weekly chat with Mr. Bob and Kathy.

TRENDING STORY: UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Attorney Nicolle Shalley
Two Gainesville city charter officers resign, mayor responds
Alachua County mask sign
Alachua County commissioners extend emergency order, approve enforcement fines
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
“It’s been pretty crazy to be honest”: Buchholz High School students grow frustrated with bomb threats
The study was supported by a grant from the Gainesville based foundation “Tyler’s hope for a...
UF Health researchers say the drug used to treat HIV positive patients could potentially help people with neurological disorders

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent is bringing awareness to help end veteran suicide
The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent is bringing awareness to help end veteran suicide
The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent is bringing awareness to help end veteran suicide
The 2nd Annual Pledge to Prevent is bringing awareness to help end veteran suicide
The Ina A. Colen Charter School in Ocala celebrates a construction milestone
The Ina A. Colen Charter School in Ocala celebrates a construction milestone