“As the buildings came down, heroes rose”: Leaders honor the lives lost on 9/11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks 20 years since the deadliest terrorist attack on our nation, and leaders across North Central Florida are honoring those who lost their lives.

For millions of Americans, it’s a day forever etched in their minds and in their hearts.

“At 9:59, four minutes before my students were to come into my classroom, I watched the first tower fall. It was the most devastating thing I’d ever experienced,” said Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

Now, two decades later communities came together to make sure we will never forget.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones reminded us all that when the towers fell, heroes rose.

“When you saw people running from that building, you saw your first responders running to that building to save lives,” said Jones.

One person at the ceremony said honoring the heroes of 9/11 can bring more unity to us all.

“I think it’s important to look at the law enforcement in terms of what they’ve done for us and what they continue to do, and value and respect them for that,” said Lily Kino, who attended the ceremony.

The City of Alachua held its first 9/11 commemoration today.

One city leader said the 20th anniversary felt like the perfect time to start, as the nation works to relearn the meaning of unity.

“We can not single out the bad actions of a few, and judge all men and women in uniform because of the negative few,” said Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson.

It was a first for the City of Alachua, but leaders say they hope it isn’t the last.

The city manager said aside from honoring our heroes, he hopes the ceremony reminds Americans of September 12th, 2001.

“On that day there were no Democrats or Republicans, no right or left, no talk about division,” said Mike DaRoza, City Manager of Alachua.

It’s a statement that echoes across city boundaries and the United States.

“As a country, as America, we finally saw each other as Americans,” said DaRoza.

So not only is it the tragedy our nation faced, but the unity felt amongst Americans when the dust settled, that we will never forget.

