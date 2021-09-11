Advertisement

Fourth annual Ocala Recovery Fest celebrates people in recovery and remembers those lost to addiction

Remembering those that lost their lives to addiction.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With September being National Recovery Month, Marion County held its fourth Ocala Recovery Fest.

The fest was held at Tuscawilla park for people to celebrate those in recovery and remember those that lost their lives to addiction.

More than 40 vendors were there to provide treatment and support services for people in the community. There were also guest speakers who spoke about their experience with addiction.

Tammy Slaughter a community outreach specialist said more people need to speak about this topic.

“It’s important that we talk about this topic. It’s important that we normalize it and make it a part of our everyday conversations. It’s really important we remove this stigma so we don’t continue to lose lives because someone too afraid to speak up and ask for help.”

This year the fest was dedicated to the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham and for every year in his honor, a recovery champion will be named.

