Gator Insider: UF’s reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks

By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When the nation was struck by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the sports world briefly stopped out of concern for the appropriateness of holding athletic events in the wake of tragedy.

In this week’s Gator Insider, Steve Russell shares a 20th anniversary retrospective on the events of 9/11 from the point of view of former Florida Gator football coach Steve Spurrier and Athletic Director Jeremy Foley.

