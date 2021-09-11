Marion County honors 9/11 victims that lost their lives 20 years ago

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across Marion County joined together at veterans memorial park to remember those that lost their lives twenty years ago.

James Dean a former firefighter said remembers everything about that morning.

“I was working second shift at E1 building firetrucks and I got out of work at 1:30 in the morning and I was home sleeping and my wife called me up and said you got to wake up and watch the tv a plane just crashed into a tower.”

Howard Mautner, a 97-year-old World War II veteran was at the ceremony

and thought back to what he was doing that very morning.

“My nephew’s phone rang and he said dad, dad are you watching the television? Well, we were not watching television I think we just had breakfast. So we turned on the tv and of course, you know a huge surprise and disappointment of course.”

Dean had one last message for the youth.

“Please keep this in their thoughts and minds knowing that this country could be vulnerable for another attack, but pray for our country, pray for those in government that are guiding us and pray to god for safety every day and thank god we live in a country like this.”

For years to come no civilian, first responder, or military member will ever be forgotten.

