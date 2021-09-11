Ocala police arrests registered sex offender that attempted assault on hotel workers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers arrested a registered sex offender they say tried to assault two workers at a hotel.

Officers say 51-year-old Antonio Abreu entered a room being cleaned by two women at a hotel near SR-200.

He locked the door and started to undress. A worker called for help on her radio, and Abreu subsequently ran away.

Officers caught up and arrested him. Abreu will face multiple charges, including attempted sexual assault, false imprisonment, and burglary.

