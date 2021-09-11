Advertisement

Ocala police arrests registered sex offender that attempted assault on hotel workers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officers arrested a registered sex offender they say tried to assault two workers at a hotel.

Officers say 51-year-old Antonio Abreu entered a room being cleaned by two women at a hotel near SR-200.

He locked the door and started to undress. A worker called for help on her radio, and Abreu subsequently ran away.

Officers caught up and arrested him. Abreu will face multiple charges, including attempted sexual assault, false imprisonment, and burglary.

