Shooting in Lake City leaves one person dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was killed in a shooting that occurred in Lake City on Friday night.

Police say it happened outside Young’s Park. The victim ran to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who happened to be nearby.

The trooper provided first aid and the victim was taken to the hospital, where they died.

Lake City police say they have strong leads in the case.

