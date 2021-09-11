Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week Three

Vanguard beats Dunnellon in TV20′s game of the week
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Week three of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a competitive matchup of the Vanguard Knights against the Dunnellon Tigers. The Knights defeated the Tigers 13-6 to snap a three-game losing streak in the had to head series.

High School Football Week Three:

North Marion def. West Port 24-0

GHS def. Trinity Catholic 7-3

Buchholz def. Eastside 42-7

Wakulla def. Newberry 36-17

Columbia def. Oakleaf 27-23

Bradford def. Clay 24-13

Keystone Heights def. Tocoi Creek 44-8

George Jenkins def. Lake Weir 27-13

Crystal River def. Belleview 17-14

Oak Hall def. Seven Rivers Christian 30-23

Middleburg def. Santa Fe 32-30

Dixie County def. Williston 35-3

Lafayette def. Trenton 24-14

Branford def. Bell 40-0

Aucilla Christian def. St. Francis 32-6

Crescent City def. Interlachen 27-21

Chiefland def. West Oaks 32-26

Bishop Synder def. Bronson 43-20

Fort White def. Hamilton County 27-13

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Mayor Poe asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville mayor asks GRU general manager to resign
Gainesville woman arrested and faces a felony burglary charge
Gainesville woman arrested and faces a felony burglary charge
Gainesville skirmish sign
“We’re going to have to address leadership problems”: Gainesville mayor, commissioner react to resignations
James Marshall
A Gainesville man involved in a 2020 drive-by shooting gets two life sentences
The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted...
Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates

Latest News

Florida plays USF on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Gator Insider: UF’s reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks
Week three of Sports Overtime
Week three of Sports Overtime
Donald R. Dizney Stadium
Gator soccer team routed by No. 2 North Carolina, 7-1
Florida quarterback Emory Jones, left, throws a pass as he get a block from offensive lineman...
Florida quarterback Emory Jones self-evaluating after first career start