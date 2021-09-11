Sports Overtime Week Three
Vanguard beats Dunnellon in TV20′s game of the week
(WCJB) -Week three of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a competitive matchup of the Vanguard Knights against the Dunnellon Tigers. The Knights defeated the Tigers 13-6 to snap a three-game losing streak in the had to head series.
High School Football Week Three:
North Marion def. West Port 24-0
GHS def. Trinity Catholic 7-3
Buchholz def. Eastside 42-7
Wakulla def. Newberry 36-17
Columbia def. Oakleaf 27-23
Bradford def. Clay 24-13
Keystone Heights def. Tocoi Creek 44-8
George Jenkins def. Lake Weir 27-13
Crystal River def. Belleview 17-14
Oak Hall def. Seven Rivers Christian 30-23
Middleburg def. Santa Fe 32-30
Dixie County def. Williston 35-3
Lafayette def. Trenton 24-14
Branford def. Bell 40-0
Aucilla Christian def. St. Francis 32-6
Crescent City def. Interlachen 27-21
Chiefland def. West Oaks 32-26
Bishop Synder def. Bronson 43-20
Fort White def. Hamilton County 27-13
