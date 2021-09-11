Sports Overtime Week Three

(WCJB) -Week three of high school football in the NCFL area is complete. TV20′s game of the week featured a competitive matchup of the Vanguard Knights against the Dunnellon Tigers. The Knights defeated the Tigers 13-6 to snap a three-game losing streak in the had to head series.

High School Football Week Three:

North Marion def. West Port 24-0

GHS def. Trinity Catholic 7-3

Buchholz def. Eastside 42-7

Wakulla def. Newberry 36-17

Columbia def. Oakleaf 27-23

Bradford def. Clay 24-13

Keystone Heights def. Tocoi Creek 44-8

George Jenkins def. Lake Weir 27-13

Crystal River def. Belleview 17-14

Oak Hall def. Seven Rivers Christian 30-23

Middleburg def. Santa Fe 32-30

Dixie County def. Williston 35-3

Lafayette def. Trenton 24-14

Branford def. Bell 40-0

Aucilla Christian def. St. Francis 32-6

Crescent City def. Interlachen 27-21

Chiefland def. West Oaks 32-26

Bishop Synder def. Bronson 43-20

Fort White def. Hamilton County 27-13

