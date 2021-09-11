Advertisement

U.S. Department of Education launches civil rights investigation into Florida’s ban on mask mandates in schools

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The U.S. Department of Education is launching a civil rights investigation into Florida’s policy banning mask mandates in public schools.

Education department officials, at the direction of President Joe Biden, are determining whether the ban on masks harms people with disabilities. The feds argue that allowing parents to opt-out of mask requirements puts some disabled students at risk because people with certain disabilities are at greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19.

Similar investigations are already open in five other states.

Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon believes the mask requirement in Alachua County Public Schools is part of the reason cases are declining in the district.

“We are seeing results,” said Simon. “Right now our quarantine is below a thousand which is the fire we’ve had since school began. So that means we have more students in classrooms getting face-to-face instruction and that’s been the goal since the beginning.”

