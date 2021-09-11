“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to SW Gainesville sexual battery, kidnapping cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested one man connected to a sexual battery and kidnapping case. One woman was kidnapped while jogging and another woman was sexually assaulted in her own apartment, early Friday morning in Southwest Gainesville.

A woman was jogging just past midnight when she was attacked and forced into a dark sedan.

After attempting to call 911, the suspect threatened to kill and rape her. She was able to “throw” herself out of the vehicle and ran for help.

She was jogging near 2300 Southwest 23rd Ter. near the University of Florida’s campus when she was attacked. One student who just moved into a house on the street said he’s concerned for his female friends.

“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters or one of my closest friends,” UF senior Juan Rodriguez said. “I wouldn’t want somebody walking back home alone at night when there’s someone like that around.”

Unfortunately, she wasn’t his suspect’s only victim that night. He assaulted another woman just 3.5 miles down the road around 3:30 a.m.

“Over three hours later our officers were dispatched to another incident at the 2800 block of Southwest 35th Place,” Gainesville Police Department Spokesperson Graham Glover said.

A man followed her into her apartment, threatened her with a gun, raped her and fled.

“The victim who was jogging, the victim who was going into her apartment at 3:30 in the morning…they did nothing wrong,” Glover said.

Both women are home recovering and the person believed to be responsible is behind bars.

After finding physical evidence on scene and using automatic license plate readers, police arrested police arrested 31-year-old Antwine Johnson in connection to both sexual assault cases.

If you saw Johnson between midnight and 4 a.m. please contact Crime Stoppers.

