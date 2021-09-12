Advertisement

20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games return

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some North Central Florida residents are participating in the 20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so lots of competitors said today they are thrilled to be back.

One event coordinator said, out of the seven different sports in the senior games, pickleball is definitely a fan favorite.

“Many times I play seven days a week,” said Douglas Moffatt, pickleball player from Ocala.

Moffatt isn’t the only senior in North Central Florida excited that the Gainesville senior games are back on.

He said at 79-years-old he attributes his health to the game.

“I don’t do anything else. I don’t go to the gym or do weights or I don’t do anything else, just pickleball. It keeps me in shape,” he said.

The games are hosted by the Gainesville Sports Commission and run through September 19th.

Today 85 people participated in mixed doubles games.

The top five in each age group qualify for the Florida senior games in December.

“It’s just a good group of people, a fun sport, and once you start playing I can guarantee you’ll be hooked,” said Mary Rossow, a pickleball ambassador for Alachua County.

Rossow said people come from all across North Central Florida to participate.

“Some people are from Melbourne, some people are from Ocala, a lot of people from The Villages usually come up for the senior games.”

Players in the Florida senior games can qualify for the national games, but Moffatt said “I play pickle ball for one simple reason, it’s fun. It’s a fun game to play.”

