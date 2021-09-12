Advertisement

Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer

Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy Reptile bar. When an officer arrived, Dean then pushed that officer.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alabama man is in the Alachua County Jail after hitting a woman at a bar then assaulting an officer.

Gainesville Police officials say 23 year old Charles Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy Reptile bar. When an officer arrived, Dean then pushed that officer.

He is being charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice and battery.

