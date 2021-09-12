Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alabama man is in the Alachua County Jail after hitting a woman at a bar then assaulting an officer.

Gainesville Police officials say 23 year old Charles Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy Reptile bar. When an officer arrived, Dean then pushed that officer.

He is being charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice and battery.

