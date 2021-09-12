Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alabama man is in the Alachua County Jail after hitting a woman at a bar then assaulting an officer.
Gainesville Police officials say 23 year old Charles Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy Reptile bar. When an officer arrived, Dean then pushed that officer.
He is being charged with felony battery of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice and battery.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.