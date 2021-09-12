Florida Museum of Natural History displays Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum of Natural History celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month today.

People working the exhibit showcased different items and artifacts from indigenous Amazon cultures.

One worker said he hopes this exhibit adds more Hispanic culture to social influence.

“I feel like there is this kind of surface-level like when you think of Hispanic culture you immediately think of either Spain or Mexico or something that’s more prevalent in our society, but for me, it’s really getting the underlying indigenous presence and bringing it to the top,” said David Campo III, Museum Studies graduate student at the University of Florida.

Guests could check out the indigenous headdress feathers, and learn where some of the exhibit creations originated from.

