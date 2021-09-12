Advertisement

Florida Museum of Natural History displays Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum of Natural History celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month today.

People working the exhibit showcased different items and artifacts from indigenous Amazon cultures.

One worker said he hopes this exhibit adds more Hispanic culture to social influence.

“I feel like there is this kind of surface-level like when you think of Hispanic culture you immediately think of either Spain or Mexico or something that’s more prevalent in our society, but for me, it’s really getting the underlying indigenous presence and bringing it to the top,” said David Campo III, Museum Studies graduate student at the University of Florida.

Guests could check out the indigenous headdress feathers, and learn where some of the exhibit creations originated from.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Gainesville Police arrest 31-year-old man...
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to SW Gainesville sexual battery, kidnapping cases
shooting lake city
Shooting in Lake City leaves one person dead
UF and Santa Fe leaders react to Alachua County letter about mask mandates
UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand
Gainesville skirmish sign
“We’re going to have to address leadership problems”: Gainesville mayor, commissioner react to resignations
Ocala police arrests registered sex offender that attempted assault on hotel workers
Ocala police arrests registered sex offender that attempted assault on hotel workers

Latest News

Florida Museum of Natural History displays Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit
Florida Museum of Natural History displays Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit
20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games return
20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games return
20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games return
20th Annual Gainesville Senior Games return
Keep Alachua County Beautiful celebrates 30-years with highway clean-up
Keep Alachua County Beautiful celebrates 30-years with highway clean-up