Keep Alachua County Beautiful celebrates 30-years with highway clean-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The organization Keep Alachua County Beautiful celebrated thirty years of cleaning up areas on the side of the road on US 441.

On Sunday, Around 30 to 40 volunteers came out and cleaned up what is known as the Old Florida Heritage Highway from US 441 to Williston Rd.

Free shirts and Milkweed plants were given out thanks to a generous donation from Gatorland Toyota.

Gina Hawkins, the Executive Director of Keep Alachua County Beautiful, has been with the organization for the entirety of the 30-years that its been around. She says the organization has taken great strides in changing attitudes about polluting in the area.

“Over the past 30 years we’ve seen litter being reduced, but more importantly we’ve seen the ethic improve as far as people bagging their trash keeping a litter bag in their car keeping it off the road where it ends up in our water ways a lot of folks don’t realize that,” said Hawkins.

