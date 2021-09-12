Advertisement

A parade welcomes home a Dixie County man who’s recovering from a high voltage shock

Community shows support to Tyler Hunt.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In March, Tyler Hunt was electrocuted by a high voltage power line while working on top of a house.

He lost both of his legs, parts of his left-hand fingers and had 4th-degree burns on 40% of his body. Hunt returned home a week ago so his family and friends called on the community to celebrate his strength.

“It’s amazing for him to finally be home it’s been six months of him being gone so it’s nice and feels homey. it’s definitely an adjustment cause it’s a lot different, but it’s been great,” said his wife Savannah.

Hunt and his wife were high school sweethearts and got married in late January. About 25 cars lined their road cheering for Hunt and Savannah said it reminds the couple they have the community on their side.

“It’s very overwhelming and a blessing to know the community has come together and showed so much support for him and me. Mainly for him to get through this because it is a lot and knowing that you’re not alone. The whole community has backed him up has definitely been a blessing.”

To help Tyler Hunt you can click on their Gofundme page on the link below.

Tyler Hunt's Gofundme

