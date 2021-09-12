Thousands of people dressed up for the Ocala Comic Con

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic-Con brought thousands dressed up as their favorite character to the World Equestrian Center.

More than 50 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular cartoons held panel discussions for fans to attend.

An Ocala-based ghostbuster saID his favorite part is checking out all the costumes.

“If you’re into the hobby and you like various characters whether if they’re comics other fan medians and anime or what not people enjoy seeing their favorite characters,” said Nathannael Combs.

The event had a number of sponsors including Ocala Army Career Center and T-mobile.

