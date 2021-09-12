Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after a wreck on 39th Avenue in Gainesville Saturday night.

Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on north East 39th Avenue according to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials.

One man was able to get out on his own, but it took two hours for Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews to remove him. Both victims taken to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert.

The cause of the wreck is being investigated.

