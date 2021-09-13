Advertisement

BREAKING: Alachua County deputies arrest a Buchholz High School student, charged with making false bomb threats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have made an arrest related to the series of bomb threats made against Buchholz High School.

Deputies say they have arrested Buchholz High School student Preston Powers.

According to officials, the 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, making false bomb threats, and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Deputies with a warrant found evidence that led to probable cause in this case.

The investigation is ongoing. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

