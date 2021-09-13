DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold an “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County.

The rally is scheduled to begin Monday at 10:45 a.m. at Legacy Park in Alachua.

However, a High Springs radio station reports that the location has changed to a private property.

We will update this story as more information about the rally becomes available.

