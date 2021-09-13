Advertisement

DeSantis to hold “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis will hold an “anti-vaccine mandate” rally in Alachua County.

The rally is scheduled to begin Monday at 10:45 a.m. at Legacy Park in Alachua.

However, a High Springs radio station reports that the location has changed to a private property.

We will update this story as more information about the rally becomes available.

RELATED STORY: Court reinstates Florida ban on school mask mandates

