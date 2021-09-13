Eastside High School students receive National 2021 Milton Wolf Prize

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of students at Eastside High are getting national recognition for their efforts in tackling social issues.

Thirteen students are recipients of the National 2021 Milton Wolf Prize in student advocacy.

The team received cash prizes totaling $900.

They plan to send half to the relief effort in Louisiana.

The other half will go toward creating care packages for under-privileged students at Eastside.

