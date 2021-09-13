Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations with the city.

The Gainesville City Commission was set to discuss firing Feldman during their meeting Monday night.

Feldman’s resignation comes as two other city officials have resigned in the past week.

City Attorney Nicolle Shalley left for a job in Levy County, and City Clerk Omichele Gainey stepped down for undisclosed reasons.

In August, City Commissioner Gail Johnson announced her resignation and her last meeting will be the budget vote on September 23rd.

Feldman will officially step down as City Manager on November 12 at 5pm and will serve as a temporary employee until an Interim City Manager is appointed by the City Commission.

