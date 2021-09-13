Advertisement

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman resigns

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations...
Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations with the city.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman has stepped down, the latest in a wave of resignations with the city.

The Gainesville City Commission was set to discuss firing Feldman during their meeting Monday night.

Feldman’s resignation comes as two other city officials have resigned in the past week.

City Attorney Nicolle Shalley left for a job in Levy County, and City Clerk Omichele Gainey stepped down for undisclosed reasons.

In August, City Commissioner Gail Johnson announced her resignation and her last meeting will be the budget vote on September 23rd.

Feldman will officially step down as City Manager on November 12 at 5pm and will serve as a temporary employee until an Interim City Manager is appointed by the City Commission.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dean was arrested early Saturday morning after witnesses say dean choked a woman in the Rowdy...
Alabama man arrested after assaulting an officer
Just before eleven o’clock last night, two people were in a sedan that hit a power pole on...
Two people are in the hospital after they crashed into a power pole Saturday evening
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Gainesville Police arrest 31-year-old man...
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to SW Gainesville sexual battery, kidnapping cases
shooting lake city
Shooting in Lake City leaves one person dead
UF and Santa Fe leaders react to Alachua County letter about mask mandates
UF and Santa Fe College presidents respond to Alachua County commissioners’ mask mandate demand

Latest News

“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to...
“What if that happened to my mom or like my sisters”: Police arrest 31-year-old man linked to SW Gai
He lost both of his legs, parts of his left-hand fingers and had 4th-degree burns on 40% of his...
A parade welcomes home a Dixie County man who’s recovering from a high voltage shock
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
University of Florida ranked as top-five public university
University of Florida ranked as top five public university