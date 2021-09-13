Gainesville Commissioner Arreola reacts to City Manager’s resignation letter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville City Commissioner David Arreola says he was unsure of City Manager Lee Feldman’s fit for the city prior to his resignation letter.

The Gainesville City Commission was set to discuss firing Feldman during their meeting Monday night, but Feldman decided to release a letter late Sunday night saying that he would leave the position.

Arreola, who sits on the District Three seat on the commission, says that he was the only commissioner skeptical of Feldman and the others who were up for the position in 2019.

“Well if you look at it, I was the only commissioner who wanted to re-open the hiring process because I didn’t feel like any of the candidates in the pool were a good fit for the city,” said Arreola.

Feldman’s resignation comes as two other city officials have resigned in the past week.

City Attorney Nicolle Shalley left for a job in Levy County, and City Clerk Omichele Gainey stepped down for undisclosed reasons.

In August, City Commissioner Gail Johnson announced her resignation and her last meeting will be the budget vote on September 23rd.

Feldman will serve as a temporary employee until an Interim City Manager is appointed by the City Commission.

