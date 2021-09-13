Governor DeSantis implements $5,000 fine each time a government agency enforces vaccination

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis visited Newberry today with a mission of defending Floridians’ right to choose when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

With cities across the nation mandating the vaccine for employees, Governor DeSantis said people in Florida can be sure he won’t allow that to happen.

“We cannot let these folks be cast aside, we cannot allow their jobs to be destroyed,” said DeSantis.

He said while he encourages everyone to speak with their doctor about getting the vaccine, it’s unconstitutional for it to be mandated.

DeSantis said if a government agency forces the shot as a condition of employment, they will face a hefty fine.

“You will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation, and so if you look at places here in Alachua County, like the city of Gainesville, I mean that’s millions and millions of dollars potentially in fines,” he said.

Since the announcement last week of the federal government requiring the vaccine, Congresswoman Kat Cammack said she’s using her power to fight for what’s right.

“I will be introducing legislation to dismantle the authority given to OSHA and other federal agencies being used to enforce Biden’s unconstitutional order,” said Cammack.

One Gainesville paramedic and firefighter said he feels betrayed by the vaccine mandate. He said he is not anti-vaccine, but he is anti-mandate.

As someone who worked on the front lines throughout the pandemic, Jonathan Cicio said it’s insulting to be told that he doesn’t know what’s best for him, but that the government does.

“It’s being twisted to a false narrative that anyone who doesn’t want to take a vaccine is selfish.”

Cicio said he had COVID-19 and has natural immunity from the antibodies.

“If these vaccines are as good as they say they are then get yours, and mine shouldn’t affect you. But you can’t have it both ways, you can’t say they’re very effective and watch out for you, you don’t have yours,” he said.

According to the AP COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death among US law enforcement officers.

Last month, 75% of the Lake City Fire Department staff were out with COVID-19 or in quarantine.

Governor DeSantis said his fight against President Biden’s mandate is a fight that is necessary.

“That is not the way our constitution works and governors like me are designed to be on the front lines of pushing back when the federal government, particularly a president, is overreaching.”

Desantis said our founding fathers would be proud of his fight to defend the constitutional system.

