Governor Ron DeSantis discusses masks and vaccine requirements during a morning press conference

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Alachua County Monday morning.

During the event in Newberry, he fired back at the city and county for requiring employees to get vaccinated.

Several local employees joined others from around the state to tell their stories.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and District 3 Representative Kat Cammack also joined the governor.

DeSantis says his administration will also fight back against President Biden’s vaccine mandates.

