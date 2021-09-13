Advertisement

Great Gator gains: University of Florida celebrates officially becoming a top-five public university

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the annual U.S. News & World Report list the University of Florida can now claim to be a top-five public university across the United States.

The university officially announced this during a special announcement ceremony on Monday attended by local leadership, State Senators and Congressmen, and Governor Ron DeSantis.

UF has cracked the top five for the first time in the school’s history after being ranked inside the top ten over the last five years. They are now tied with the University of California-Santa Barbara and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Kent Fuchs, the President of the University says that the climb continues for the best-rated school in the state.

“Our goal going forward is indeed to continue to increase the stature of the institution, but not just the university overall but the colleges. Every one of our colleges, every one of our academic departs everything that we do. We want to be thought of us not just one of the nation’s, but the world’s top universities.”

Fuchs jokingly tweeted he would look into canceling classes when the school reaches top-five status. It is still unknown when or if that day will happen.

